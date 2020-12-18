Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RWT. BTIG Research began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.
RWT opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.