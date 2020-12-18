Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,187 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the average volume of 98 put options.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.68. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,232 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

