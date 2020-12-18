ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,369,000 after buying an additional 5,630,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,439,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 957.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 838,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $43.58 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.