Burney Co. Has $569,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,129 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

CNO opened at $22.91 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

