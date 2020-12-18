Burney Co. Sells 150 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $116.16 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $120.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -374.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

