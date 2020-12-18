The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSX. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.73.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 783.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 488,728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

