Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.