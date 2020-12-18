Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to “Buy”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

