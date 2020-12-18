Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,493% compared to the typical volume of 302 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Unum Group by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.