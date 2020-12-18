Apollo Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,871 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,692% compared to the typical volume of 216 call options.

Shares of AINV opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.03. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.