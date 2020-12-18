Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,403 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,959% compared to the average daily volume of 311 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

HZNP opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. CWM LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

