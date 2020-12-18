Summit Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 771 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,086% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

