Investors Purchase Large Volume of Steelcase Put Options (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 476 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt acquired 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,661,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Steelcase by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,901,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after buying an additional 75,327 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 149.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after buying an additional 2,236,507 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Steelcase by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,538,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 982,583 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

