Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Raised to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

PLYA opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

