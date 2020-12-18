Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 2,212,741 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $96,159,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $67,530,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

