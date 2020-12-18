Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fastenal by 16.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.