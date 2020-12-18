SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.71

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 73863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.54.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

