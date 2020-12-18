SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.71

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 73863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.54.

SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

