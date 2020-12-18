Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,674 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of The Timken worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 639.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,492 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 231.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 843,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 178.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after buying an additional 537,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

