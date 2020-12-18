Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.24 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $206.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.38.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.