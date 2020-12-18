Sei Investments Co. Has $11.71 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

