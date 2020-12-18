Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

