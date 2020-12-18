ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,029.49 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

