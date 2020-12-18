Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,237 shares of company stock worth $11,287,733. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

