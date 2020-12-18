Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $208.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $209.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.65 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.