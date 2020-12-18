Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 58,118 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock worth $52,277,204. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

