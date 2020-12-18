Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RAD opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

