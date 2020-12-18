Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.76.

NYSE PSX opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

