CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAMP opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

