Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

APDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

