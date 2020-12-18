Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.47-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.824-1.849 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.Belden also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.63-0.78 EPS.

NYSE:BDC opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Truist increased their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

