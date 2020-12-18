Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.29 million.Belden also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.47-2.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.15.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.