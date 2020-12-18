Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

PRPL opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -219.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 233,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 398,387 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,272 in the last three months. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

