Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLMR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

PLMR stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. Palomar has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,070,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,825 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palomar by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

