Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -0.15. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

