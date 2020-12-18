Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

