Ionis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,980 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 926% compared to the average volume of 193 put options.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,736 shares of company stock worth $10,318,070 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.