PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

