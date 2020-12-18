Burney Co. Buys 1,106 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,108 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 27.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 262.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares during the period.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE:HWC opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

