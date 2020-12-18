Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 24.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 24.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equity Residential by 68.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

