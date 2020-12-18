Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CFO Sells $98,800.00 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMBM opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $658.18 million, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

