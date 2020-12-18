Burney Co. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $1,683,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $999,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FNF stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

