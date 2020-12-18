Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460,567 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after buying an additional 1,417,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,340,000 after buying an additional 902,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

