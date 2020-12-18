Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 622.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.55 and its 200-day moving average is $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,596,102 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

