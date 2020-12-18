Burney Co. Takes $335,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after buying an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

