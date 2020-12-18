Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stake Lowered by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

