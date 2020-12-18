Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,273 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

