IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $217.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.15. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,483 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

