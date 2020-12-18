Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 729 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ITT by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ITT by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

