Strs Ohio Acquires 249,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 14,595.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,278,000 after purchasing an additional 272,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $9,843,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

