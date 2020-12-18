Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of Patrick Industries worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $117,572.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,327,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,277 shares of company stock worth $847,662 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $70.74 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $72.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

